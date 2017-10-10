Donald Trump: ESPN Ratings Have "Tanked" Because of Jemele Hill

The President of the United States believes ESPN’s ratings have fallen because of Jemele Hill’s presence on the network. Donald Trump mentioned the recently suspended SportsCenter anchor by name in one of his traditional early-morning tweets Tuesday.
ESPN declined comment.
Last month, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for Hill’s termination from the podium. One gets the impression that weighing in on a sportscaster’s employment status and acumen is a significant priority for this administration.
Comments