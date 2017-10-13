PM Roundup: Navorro Bowman Released by 49ers; Matthew Berry's Health Scare

The PM Sports Roundup, where most of us aren’t living it up in Italy at the moment.

Matthew Berry Survived a Health Scare: At the start of his Love/Hate column, Matthew Berry discussed a recent health scare where he fainted on the set of his fantasy show and had to be transported to the hospital.

A Hotel Pool in Carolina served as a makeshift baptism spot: The Eagles had a baptism ceremony before they played the Panthers.

Navorro Bowman went fromTrading Block to Released in No Time: The 49ers are 0-5 and veteran Navorro Bowman was on the trading block and then he was just released just a few hours later.

Shad Khan: Trump is the Great Divider: Shad Khan–who had donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration–has changed his tune.

“You have to give Trump credit, people are confused on the First Amendment versus patriotism, that if you exercise your First Amendment you’re not a patriot, which is crazy,” Khan said Thursday at an executive conference presented by Crain’s Who’s Who in Chicago Business. “People are confused on it, [Trump] knew he could hit on it and take advantage. I think what we’re seeing is the great divider overcoming the great uniter.”

Tweet of the Day:

The key to comedy is timing. https://t.co/ed690PPnle Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 13, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Getting grumpy about MLB Instant Replay; Ayesha Curry has just spawned quite a few jokes at Steph’s expense with her foot comments; Week 6 NFL Picks.

Around the Sports Internet: Bruce Arena is out as expected as USMNT coach; this is a whopper of a fish tale; a big cricket match between India and Australia has been called off due to the wet field conditions. Sean Payton used the bye week to Netflix binge on Ozark and Game of Thrones.

Song of the Day: