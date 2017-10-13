When Stephen Curry Asks For Nudes, Ayesha Curry Sends Him Pictures of Her Bare Feet

Ayesha Curry, wife of Stephen Curry, appeared on Fox daytime talkshow The Real today. Ayesha was asked to share an “unusual” picture from her phone. She found a picture of her feet and talked about how much Steph loves them.

Here are a couple quotes:

“My husband really loves my feet.” “When he says to send nudes, that’s what he’s getting. A picture of my bare feet.”

We went through this before with Rex Ryan. It’s not a big deal, but as she admitted before even saying anything, “this is going to turn into a whole other thing.” This is going to lead to a lot of jokes. Signs at games. Trash talk. That’s probably why she ended the clip by saying, “He’s going to kill me.” The last time we really heard from Ayesha Curry was when she suggested the NBA was “rigged for money,” after a Golden State Warriors loss in the NBA Finals.

Don’t let Ayesha Curry’s feet distract you from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. Also, Steph better be careful to not text Draymond Green when he’s trying to message his wife.