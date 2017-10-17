PM Roundup: MLB Expansion? Italy vs. Sweden in World Cup Playoff; Scrappy the Owl

The PM Roundup, ready to tip it off today and begin subtweeting former teammates.

MLB expansion coming? A move to 32 teams, with teams in Montreal and Portland, could be coming, according to Baseball America. Sure to make everyone happy, the move would also do away with the American and National League and go to regional alignments.

Jacksonville Jaguars President apologizes for anthem protests in London: Mark Lamping sent a letter to Jacksonville’s director of military affairs and veterans department, apologizing for how the protests went when the team went to London earlier this year.

World Cup Euro Playoffs Set: The draw for the playoff matchups of the eight group runners-up has been made. The top 4 teams were seeded by FIFA ranking, but it looks like the two best teams available were paired. The matchups:

Sweden vs. Italy

Ireland vs. Denmark

Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland

Croatia vs. Greece

A Politician Is Pissed at Scrappy The Owl: The student who served as Kennesaw State’s mascot is in trouble after attending a rally supporting cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.

Tweet of the Day, Typhoid Mary Reference edition:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Why won’t a team hire Colin Kaepernick? Same reason a hospital wouldn’t hire Typhoid Mary-when you kill off your customers U go out of biz! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 17, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: The explicit rant from Barstool president three years ago that still has Sam Ponder upset … Our NBA Predictions … Michael Rapoport is off the Bill Simmons’ Christmas Card List.

Around the Sports Internet: Von Miller has a chicken farm with about 60 chickens … the WNBA Stars are moving to Las Vegas and Bill Laimbeer will be president of basketball ops and coach.