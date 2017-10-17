The Cavaliers Bench's Reaction to Gordon Hayward's Injury Says It All

Gordon Hayward broke his leg in gruesome fashion less than 6-minutes into his Boston Celtics debut. The fall happened under the basket right in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers bench. As soon as the players say it they recoiled in horror. Just brutal.
