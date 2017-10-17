NBA USA Today Sports

The Cavaliers Bench's Reaction to Gordon Hayward's Injury Says It All

The Cavaliers Bench's Reaction to Gordon Hayward's Injury Says It All

NBA

The Cavaliers Bench's Reaction to Gordon Hayward's Injury Says It All

Gordon Hayward broke his leg in gruesome fashion less than 6-minutes into his Boston Celtics debut. The fall happened under the basket right in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers bench. As soon as the players say it they recoiled in horror. Just brutal.

, , , , NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home