Lonzo Ball bounced back from a mediocre debut to get within 1-assist of a triple-double against the Phoenix Suns. Obviously Lonzo was inspired by the National Anthem and half-time performance of Montell Jordan.

We’re going live on instagram with @montelljordan in just a few minutes!! #thisishowwedoit pic.twitter.com/NkdpHYPMV3 — Phoenix Suns Dancers (@SunsDancers) October 21, 2017

And this is the part where LaVar comes in. Of course he met Montell Jordan after the game, told him he was the second tallest singer in the world and danced.

Montell Jordan sang the anthem, then did halftime, then ran into LaVar postgame. I deeply regret that I did not get this exchange on video. pic.twitter.com/lUICpUWcRz — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 21, 2017

This f—ing guy.