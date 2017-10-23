Didn't Expect to See Richard Sherman Promoting Fantasy Football, But Here We Are

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been a repeated critic of fantasy football and its impact on the NFL. Three years ago, he said this.

Three weeks ago, he said this:

“I think a lot of people, a lot of fans out there have looked at players even less like people because of fantasy football and things like that,” Sherman said. “You go and say, ‘Oh man, this guy got hurt.’ “You’re not thinking, ‘Hey man, this guy got hurt — he’s really physically hurt and he’s going to take time to recover and it’s probably going to affect his mental state and his physical state and now he has a long, rigorous rehab.’ You’re thinking, ‘Oh, man, he’s messing up my fantasy team.’”

But people change and tonight Sherman is promoting a fantasy football draft.

I'm giving everyone a FREE $3 entry into this week's fantasy football draft. Sign up at https://t.co/vVQY8WpVLe to GET IT NOW! #ad pic.twitter.com/VsAu4AwGfA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 23, 2017

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

If you live long enough, you see it all.

Considering this, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sherman start posting some against-the-spread picks given the fact he was lamenting the use of injury reports for gambling purposes a month ago.