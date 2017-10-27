Ndamukong Suh Put His Hand Around Ryan Mallett's Throat

I think Suh is going to get in trouble for this one. pic.twitter.com/u9vj6meUwm — Thaddeus Brown (@ItsThadBrown) October 27, 2017

The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Miami Dolphins, 40-0, in one of the chippiest games of the season. Kiko Alonso’s hit on a sliding Joe Flacco tuned things up to 11, where things stayed for the rest of the night. High tensions culminated in a fourth quarter fracas featuring an eye gouge and a throat grab — one of those rare two-fers you hear about.

Miami’s Ndamukong Suh jumped offsides and hit Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett. Mallett took exception and engaged with Suh. Suh responded to this by placing his hand around Mallett’s throat — you know, as one does. While this was going on, Dolphins defensive end William Hayes was jamming his fingers into Austin Howard’s eye.

The officials issued three penalties on the play, all against Miami. It cost the Dolphins less than five feet of actual field position, so probably worth it in the end. Well, except for the possible suspension.

Suh said postgame that he was only protecting himself. Twice.

“Simple as this,” Suh began, “He came at me and tried to attack me, and I’m protecting myself.” Asked whether he regretted his actions, Suh replied, “I’m never going to regret protecting myself.”

Interesting contrarian take.