VIDEO: Most Texans Players Kneel for National Anthem After Bob McNair Comments

The Houston Texans are playing in Seattle this afternoon. A major protest was expected from the team after team owner Bob McNair was quoted by ESPN writers as saying in an owners meeting that “We can’t have inmates running the prison.”

Here are the results of said protest:

My view. Most of the Texans took a knee. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/BksrRigmqP — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 29, 2017

It should be noted that it was not every player kneeling, but it was definitely most of them:

I saw 10 Texans standing for the national anthem. The rest were kneeling and holding hands.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 29, 2017

It certainly isn’t every day you see 80% or more of a team protesting its owner; the players clearly were not swayed by McNair’s apology or non-believable follow-up statement that he was talking about league office employees, not NFL players.

As an aside, it’d be fascinating if a reporter could get JJ Watt’s opinion on all the events surrounding his team these past few days.