Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is in danger of losing his left leg after yesterday’s severe injury, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports.

Bears TE Zach Miller was having urgent vascular surgery in New Orleans last night to repair artery damage on dislocated knee, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 30, 2017

Vascular surgeons are trying to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg, not just his career, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

Miller dislocated his knee during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints on a play initially ruled a touchdown and reversed upon review. Sources told Mortensen that the injury is “more significant” than a typical dislocation, thus the artery damage.

[ESPN]