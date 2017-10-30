PM Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski Won Halloween, Bedlam To Battle Opioids, Baseball Has Changed Forever

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is totally on board with more five-hour World Series games.

Opioid crisis battle hits the gridiron: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will do their part to raise awareness of the nation’s opioid crisis this weekend. Both teams will wear “Stop Opioids” helmet stickers this weekend during their rivalry matchup.

The 2017 World Series has changed baseball: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have altered the future of the game forever after a memorable World Series.

JuJu takes aim at Madden ratings: After his 97-yard touchdown on Sunday Night Football, Steelers rookie Juju Smith-Schuster questioned his speed rating in Madden 18.

