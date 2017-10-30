Tiger Woods Will Return to Golf at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has been away from the PGA Tour since February of 2017. He’s undergone multiple surgeries on his back since August of 2015 and although he played in the 2016 Hero World Challenge, his form wasn’t good enough to be competitive on the PGA Tour with a full field of players.

Now, Woods is ready to return to the sport once again and he’s chosen a limited field, no-cut event that he is hosting: the Hero World Challenge. Woods made the announcement on his website on Monday.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge. https://t.co/z5tn5aARUY — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 30, 2017

While this won’t give viewers a sense of where Woods is in his return — he shot 65 at the event in 2016 before turning in disappointing outings in his next couple of events — it should provide that Tiger spark that everyone is longing for.

The field includes six of the top 10 players in the world and plenty of other big names that should provide some entertainment value even though the course is quite easy for the talent participating.

Dustin Johnson (1) Alex Noren (14) Jordan Spieth (2) Marc Leishman (16) Hideki Matsuyama (3) Tommy Fleetwood (17) Justin Thomas (4) Francesco Molinari (18) Jason Day (7) Patrick Reed (20) Rickie Fowler (8) Charley Hoffman (23) Brooks Koepka (11) Kevin Kisner (24) Matt Kuchar (12) Tiger Woods (tournament host Justin Rose (13) Daniel Berger (exemption)