The Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Means Kirk Cousins Might End up with the Jets, Jaguars or Steelers

The injury-ravaged Redskins fell to 3-4 Sunday with a loss to the Cowboys, and are now 0-3 against the Eagles and Cowboys, not a good place to be approaching the midway point of the season. Of course, with Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension taking place starting this weekend, the Redskins could get healthy and quickly climb back into the playoff hunt.

All things considered, Washington QB Kirk Cousins is having a good season – 67 percent completions, 13 TDs, four INTs, 8.0 ypa – despite losing his top two receivers in free agency and dealing with that broken down offensive line.

If Washington decides it doesn’t want to pay him top dollar, where will he end up? San Francisco was the logical choice, given his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is there, but now the 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo. The Rams were going to be a suitor, but Jared Goff is playing like the #1 pick he was two years ago.

Who does that leave as likely options for the 29-year old Cousins?

The Jets. They’re bad, but not the 0-16 train wreck everyone envisioned. As usual, the Jets are unwatchable, but also not in position to get the #1 pick, Sam Darnold. They’d need to lose out and have the Browns win four games. The latter seems unlikely. So does New York roll the dice on Cousins, and pay him top dollar? The defense is a bottom 10 unit. New York ain’t contending anytime soon.

The Jaguars. They’re good, and in desperate need of a QB. Blake Bortles can Mark Sanchez-them to some wins, and maybe even a run in the playoffs, but you can’t take this team seriously without a QB. Cousins would make them dangerous immediately, a true force in the AFC to go with a Top 5 defense.

The Steelers. The Wild Card in all of this. Here’s a scenario – Ben Roethlisberger, who has twice now talked about retirement … wins a Super Bowl and calls it a career. He turns 36 in March, has taken a pounding, and if he wins another ring, what’s the point of sticking around? The Steelers are currently the best team in the NFL, and if everyone can stay healthy and they can get home field advantage, why not? Cousins would continue the dynasty, given the improved defense, Antonio Brown, and Le'Veon Bell.