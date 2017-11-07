This Zaza Pachulia Travel Belongs in the NBA Hall of Fame

Zaza Pachulia has started 96 of 96 games he has appeared in as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Yet he only plays about 14-18 minutes a game because the Warriors are one of the most skilled teams and basketball history and Zaza isn’t that. He’s the kind of guy who you put out there a few minutes a night to do enforcer stuff and maybe make some questionable “basketball plays.” If he gets the ball during those minutes, so be it. What happens happens. And what happened last night was a 5-or-6 step travel as he ran uncontested down the middle of the lane.

Zaza Pachulia with Travel of the Year 😂 pic.twitter.com/axuwYpmBRJ — Ximo Pierto (@XimoPierto) November 7, 2017

In Zaza’s defense, this travel is kind of on Stephen Curry. The point guard has to know who he’s giving the ball where and Zaza is not a teammate who is going to take the ball full speed at the top of the key in transition and convert. Almost anyone else on that roster and it’s the right decision.