The Mike McCarthy and Bill O'Brien Colin Kaepernick Depositions Should Be Amazing

Colin Kaepernick is unemployed and has filed a grievance against NFL owners. With each injury to a decent quarterback and bad quarterback signing Kaepernick’s case looks stronger. Two of the more high-profile examples are the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans who lost stars and have chosen lesser talents over Kaepernick. That’s why Mike McCarthy and Bill O'Brien will be deposed.

O’Brien’s possible defense could be that just no clue what a good quarterback looks like. In his time in Houston he has sent out Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett, Tom Savage, Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, and Brock Osweiler. Despite having Deshaun Watson on his roster this season, he started Savage in the season opener. Now he’s signed Josh Johnson who hasn’t thrown a pass since 2011. Here’s what I wrote about Johnson in July in regards to him being on the Giants roster:

In fact it’s not even worth anyone’s time to compare the stats of Colin Kaepernick and Josh Johnson because Johnson doesn’t even have the resume of Johnny Manziel. Johnny Football, the second-most highly-publicized unemployed quarterback, has more career touchdown passes (7 to 5), fewer career interceptions (7 to 10), and a higher career completion percentage (57% to 54.2%) on more career pass attempts (258 to 177) than Johnson. And he’s done it all more recently than Johnson who last appeared in an NFL game in 2013. (The same year Kaepernick took the 49ers to their second straight NFC Championship game.)

Johnson’s resume should be scrutinized in O’Brien’s deposition as he’s on the record saying, “Colin Kaepernick’s a good football player, hasn’t played football in a while.” The day before signing Johnson.

As for McCarthy, he has no such excuse. He’s coached Aaron Rodgers for over a decade and worked with Brett Favre before him. And he’s seen first-hand what Colin Kaepernick is capable of as the Packers been burned by Kaepernick on multiple occasions. Kaep is 3-1 against the Packers, including two blistering playoff performances that ended Green Bay seasons.

January 12, 2013 – Divisional Round

49ers 45, Packers 31

Colin Kapernick completed 17 of 31 passes for 263 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also rushed 16 times for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns.

September 8, 2013 – Opening Week

49ers 34, Packers 28

Kaepernick completed 27 of 39 passes for 412 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He added 7 carries for 22 yards and took 2 sacks.

January 5, 2014 – Wild Card Round

49ers 23, Packers 20

Kaepernick completed 16 of 30 passes for 227 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also rushed 7 times for 98 yards.

October 10, 2015 – Regular Season

Packers 17, 49ers 3

Kaepernick completed 13 of 25 passes for 160 yards and 1 interception. He took 6 sacks and rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries.

These depositions really need to be televised. Especially if they’re going to be asking Bill O’Brien about playoff results.