Michael Felger Apologizes for Roy Halladay Comments: "The Tone and Hysterics Were Really Uncalled For"

Boston-based sports radio host Michael Felger today apologized for comments made about Roy Halladay’s death during Wednesday’s show.
“I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself,” Felger said. “To say it was over the top, and insensitive, is really stating the obvious. … The presentation and the tone, and the hyperbole, was just low-class, bad, not good. …I regret my conduct yesterday. … I’m not asking for any sympathy or break or anything. What I’ve gotten I deserve. I deserve what I’ve gotten in the last day or two.”
Felger struck a much different tone than the one set Wednesday, when he blamed Halladay for acting irresponsibly, argued against the untimely death being a tragedy, and added insensitive sound effects to his prolonged diatribe.
Those who rightly ripped the radio host for his ill-advised commentary should at least acknowledge Felger made a good-faith effort to atone. To me, he came off as earnest and honest in a difficult situation, even if it came about due to his own error.
Comments