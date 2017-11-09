Michael Felger Apologizes for Roy Halladay Comments: "The Tone and Hysterics Were Really Uncalled For"

Boston-based sports radio host Michael Felger today apologized for comments made about Roy Halladay’s death during Wednesday’s show.

Huge surprise. Michael Felger opens his show today expressing regret for his insensitive comments about Roy Halladay's death. [NBC Sports Boston] pic.twitter.com/ZxeJZvFrXj — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 9, 2017

“I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself,” Felger said. “To say it was over the top, and insensitive, is really stating the obvious. … The presentation and the tone, and the hyperbole, was just low-class, bad, not good. …I regret my conduct yesterday. … I’m not asking for any sympathy or break or anything. What I’ve gotten I deserve. I deserve what I’ve gotten in the last day or two.”

Felger struck a much different tone than the one set Wednesday, when he blamed Halladay for acting irresponsibly, argued against the untimely death being a tragedy, and added insensitive sound effects to his prolonged diatribe.

Those who rightly ripped the radio host for his ill-advised commentary should at least acknowledge Felger made a good-faith effort to atone. To me, he came off as earnest and honest in a difficult situation, even if it came about due to his own error.