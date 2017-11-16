Even 'South Park' Is Ripping Chargers' Attendance Woes

It just keeps getting worse for Dean Spanos. Wednesday night during the latest episode of “South Park” the show’s creators took a shot at the Los Angeles Chargers’ lack of popularity.

Enjoy:

As the stadium (which is rendered to look far bigger than StubHub Center) is shown, it’s completely empty except for one fan. The announcer’s voiceover then says: “A record sellout crowd in the stadium! Football is clearly more popular than ever with a whopping 17 million in attendance!”

Then the Buffalo Bills kickoff to the chorus of crickets.

This, of course, follow’s Jimmy Kimmel’s taped bit on a way the Chargers could work to increase attendance and interest in the team.

Ah, keep em coming folks. There’s nothing better than ripping on Dean Spanos, his idiot sons and their moronic move to LA.