Chargers Managed To Insult The Military, The American Flag And San Diego In One Photo

The Los Angeles Chargers are a disaster from top to bottom, and that was proven again on Tuesday. The team tweeted out a picture of fans in uniform holding an American flag and a Chargers banner as part of the NFL’s “Salute To Service” week.

Nice, right? Well…take a look.

It's #SaluteToService week and we want to see how members of the military #RepTheBolts! Use the hashtag to show your #Chargers pride and for a chance to be featured on https://t.co/ODd4UiqJ2F 🇺🇸 + ⚡️ = ♥️ pic.twitter.com/r4mkJEWEMd — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 14, 2017

Notice anything weird? So, here’s the thing, that photo is old and a few San Diego-based former Bolts fans noticed. They had seen it before, only now it looked slightly different. You see, in an attempt to crop out the “San Diego” from the bottom of the Chargers banner, the team also cropped out several servicemembers and part of the American flag.

Check out the side-by-side comparison:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Yep, the Chargers managed to crop out a member of the military and most of two others, and covered up part of the American flag just to try and pretend this picture was new and not from San Diego-based fans. Seriously, who is running things over there…oh, right.

Is there anything this franchise won’t screw up?