God Clearly Hates Dean Spanos

If you’ve followed this site for any length of time, you know I’ve spent considerable time detailing what an awful human being I think Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is. What’s become increasingly clear over the last two years is that a supreme being clearly hates Spanos and his franchise as well.

On Wednesday, the Chargers announced rookie guard Forrest Lamp had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Lamp was expected to be a starter and they were so fond of the Western Kentucky product they selected him with the 38th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Lamp’s injury means there’s a chance the Chargers’ top two picks from this year’s draft will miss the entire season, as receiver Mike Williams is dealing with back issues that could require surgery.

Now look, we all know I’m an ex-Chargers fan at this point, but even I would never wish an injury on anyone. I hope both players recover their full health and go on to productive NFL careers. But as far as Spanos and his two idiot kids are concerned, here’s my reaction to today’s news:

If you don’t believe me that some holy deity hates Spanos and his franchise, I’ve got evidence to support my claim.

First, the Chargers move to Los Angeles has been a disaster since Day 1 when they unveiled that horrific logo that everyone made fun of.

At the team’s “welcome event” in Los Angeles that was attended by maybe a few dozen people, and during which Spanos w as heckled.

Adam Schefter has since reported that other owners hope Spanos would move the Chargers back in San Diego because of what a disaster his move to Los Angeles is shaping up to be.

To crown it all, the Chargers are now stuck playing in a tiny soccer stadium for three years instead of two because heavy rains in the Los Angeles area will delay construction of Stan Kroenke’s stadium. That’s right, Spanos was thwarted by an “act of God.”

You see, I’m not crazy. God really does hate Dean Spanos. And he’s not alone.