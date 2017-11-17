Jameis Winston Denial Includes Implication of Another Passenger

Jameis Winston is under NFL investigation after allegations of groping a female Uber driver in 2016 have emerged in a story by Buzzfeed. In the statement that he released in response to the story, which we will run in full at the bottom of the post, this segment sticks out: “The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with the driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her.”
These tweets from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport would seem to be a confirmation of that purported ambiguity:
It remains to be seen how the NFL’s investigation will proceed. Winston may be under a microscope because of the prior sexual assault allegations that he faced, but was not ultimately convicted for, at Florida State.
Here is Winston’s full statement:
