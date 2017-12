LeSean McCoy was asked about the call to overturn Kelvin Benjamin’s touchdown today, and said that the Bills were robbed on that call — “up here, they always get it right for the Patriots” — but that it wasn’t the reason Buffalo lost:

Everything McCoy said in that clip is accurate. The Patriots outscored the Bills 24-3 in the second half, and it goes without saying that the Bills need to play better than that if they’re going to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.