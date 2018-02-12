PM Roundup: Dove Cameron; LeBron, Cavs Look Great; Behind The Scenes Of Markelle Fultz's Recovery

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has never landed a triple axel, but it’s never going to stop trying.

Dove joins Marvel: Dove Cameron is joining “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and we finally know what her role will be.

LeBron and new Cavs roll: LeBron James and the new-look Cavs rolled the Boston Celtics on Sunday and the whole team seems to be having fun.

Is Fultz broken?: This is an in-depth look at what is going on with Markelle Fultz after what appears to be a lost rookie season.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LeBron James Has That Murderous Look In His Eyes Again, Watch the Heck Out

Lonzo Ball Went All Out in Migos ‘Bad and Boujee’ Lip Sync Battle

Former MLB Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested With Over 44 Pounds of Heroin, Cocaine

Johnny Manziel Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis, Admits to Self-Medicating with Alcohol

Around the Sports Internet:

What to watch for at the 2018 Winter Olympics today

Hilary Knight is the U.S. women’s hockey team’s biggest star, and she’s out for gold

The high winds in Pyeongchang are a serious problem, and organizers are not always putting athlete safety first

A look at the most overrated prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft

Song of the Day: