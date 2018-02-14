PM Roundup: Genie Bouchard; Inside The Cavs Transformation; Pro Bowl Cuts Coming

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we totally know understand the need for the biathlon.

Genie in SI Swim again: Eugenie Bouchard is back in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and it’s definitely worth a look.

@si_swimsuit 2018 A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:40am PST

Inside the Cavs transformation: Adrian Wojnarowski dove deep into the background of how the Cleveland Cavaliers transformed themselves at the trade deadline.

Pro Bowlers could be cut: Here’s a look at the former Pro Bowl players who could be cut this offseason.

Tweet of the Day:

Doubles luge AKA the sexy Valentine's Day event – because if you're gonna hurtle yourself down an ice slide at 120km/h, you may as well do it while awkwardly lying on top of your mate pic.twitter.com/3njXNyQAPb — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) February 14, 2018

