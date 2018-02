A few minutes after Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondowere ejected after an intense scuffle, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton is joining them.

After a technical foul call on Kyle Kuzma, Walton reacted vividly:

Luke Walton Ejected. I have no idea what he's upset about. It was a foul. Kuzma then reacted in a way that drew a technical. pic.twitter.com/rXxOTtXND4 — James Grayson (@jsgrayson) February 15, 2018

While some are better at lip-reading than others, this may have been what was spoken:

Don't need to be a world-class lip reader to see what Luke Walton said to referee Michael Smith. After the tech on Kuzma, he said, "Are you (expletive) kidding me?" Smith was not, in fact, kidding him. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 15, 2018

At least Thomas and his new coach Walton can watch the second half together.