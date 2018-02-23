Alex Reimer's Second Chance at WEEI Begins, Thanks to Tom Brady

WEEI host and columnist Alex Reimer addressed his comments on Tom Brady’s daughter for the first time since the radio station pulled him off air with an indefinite suspension on Jan. 29. The news that this was going to happen was first reported by Jerry Thornton at Barstool.

In a blog post, Reimer apologized for calling Brady’s daughter an “annoying little pissant”:

“My remark about Tom Brady’s daughter was ridiculous and reprehensible. I am deserving of all the criticism that has come my way over the last four weeks. “I would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to the Brady family. I am truly sorry. “I wrote Tom a note of apology and am grateful for his compassion. It is safe to say my father would not have acted as magnanimously if somebody talked about one of his kids in that fashion. “No child should ever be mocked. It sickens me that I used my platform in such an odious manner. “Working at WEEI has been a dream of mine ever since I started podcasting in my parents’ basement at 12 years old. This is not how I want to be remembered. I know I have a lot of work to do.”

Reimer will be resuming his digital commitments as a columnist, WEEI.com’s editor Rob Bradford told The Big Lead on Friday night. Bradford anticipates Reimer will start writing on Monday. As solely a digital editor, Bradford was unsure if Reimer would return to radio.

Reimer declined to comment for this story, but did record a short podcast when he addressed his comments beyond his blog post.

“I’m also thankful for Brady’s compassion, which frankly I did not deserve. He showed me mercy, and I’ll never forget that,” Reimer said. “I’m grateful for another chance, and that work starts now.”

Brady said he did not want Reimer to get fired over his comments. That clarification came after Brady cut an interview short and told WEEI he was reconsidering doing his weekly radio spot with the station on “Kirk and Callahan.” Brady was not pleased with the show’s hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan, who occasionally have Reimer on as a third member of their radio broadcasts.

“Well, I think that – I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said on WEEI. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

You can bet that if Brady had not changed his tune, Reimer would be looking for work elsewhere, which would have been a considerable challenge coming off his remarks going viral.