PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan Tatum; Becca Kufrin Wins, Then Loses The Bachelor; Le'Veon Bell Tagged Again

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which also now hates Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Mrs. Tatum looks fantastic: Jenna Dewan Tatum blew everyone away at the Oscar after parties on Sunday night. She owned the Vanity Fair party.

Becca K. wins by losing: Becca Kufrin was the initial winner of “The Bachelor” before getting dumped for the girl she got picked over. In the end, she won though, because her former fiancee is a moron. Seriously, who dumps this woman? She owns a corgi and sneaks wine in water bottles:

😛 A post shared by Rebecca Kufrin (@bkoof) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Le’Veon tagged again: Le'Veon Bell threatened to retire if the Pittsburgh Steelers put the franchise tag on him. Well, they tagged him.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Could the Browns Be Secretly Plotting a Way to Land Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold at #4?

Dear CBS/Turner: This Is a Bad Selection Show Idea

Canelo Alvarez Blames ‘Contaminated Meat’ For Failed Drug Test

Fairfield’s Tyler Nelson Checks Out for Final Time, Shares Tearful Embrace With Coach Sydney Johnson

Around the Sports Internet:

Kevin Love is now discussing a panic attack he suffered during a game this season

10 NBA prospects to keep an eye on in March

Ed Hochuli has retired from the NFL

The Eagles have been fielding numerous trade offers for Nick Foles

Song of the Day: