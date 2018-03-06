UPDATE: Michigan State Students Say They Chanted "Victor" Not "Hitler" at Mo Wagner

During the Big Ten tournament a few days ago, Michigan State fans could be heard chanting something at Michigan’s Mo Wagner, who is German, that sounded to many like “Hitler.”

I asked the world at large whether or not that had been the case, and since then some Michigan State band members have told a Michigan State fan site that the students were chanting “Victor” while Wagner shot free throws, because Victor is Wagner’s given name, and the Michigan State band likes to distract opponents by calling them by their names.

Some of the band members were doing research and discovered Mo Wagner’s birth name is Victor. When he went to the free throw line we decided to chant his old name in an effort to throw him off. There was no racial or wrongful motivation behind it. We realized only after the game was over that some people across the loud arena were hearing the name “Hitler” as our voices got muffled and distorted in a busy atmosphere.

So there you go.