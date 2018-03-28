Josh Allen on Getting Stuck in a Revolving Door With Sam Darnold: "100 Percent Fake News"

The Big Journalists at Pardon My Take had Josh Allen on the podcast today and asked the question that’s been on everyone’s mind for the past few weeks. How in the heck did he get stuck in a revolving door with Sam Darnold at the NFL Combine?

Allen’s answer? He didn’t really. This is an example of that pesky little two-word phrase.

“That’s fake news,” he said. “One hundred percent fake news. We were going through the revolving door, we were in the same one, I think I was right behind him. Our agent stuck his foot so it kind of just stopped the door for one second and then it kept going.”

Allen said the door stopped for no longer than one second.

“Nobody had to come and pry us out with a like crowbar or anything like that,” he clarified.

That sound you hear is Allen and Darnold’s stock rising even higher as the most glaring red flag is folded and tucked away into storage. These are apparently young quarterbacks capable of negotiating the most challenging of situations.