Canceling The Canelo-GGG Rematch Officially Kills Boxing in 2018

The most highly anticipated scheduled bout in boxing this year now looks to soon be abolished. The NSAC filed a drug complaint against Canelo Alvarez making his rematch with Gennady Golovkin (GGG) highly unlikely to take place on the scheduled May 5 date. Dan Rafael says it’s a “virtual certainty” the match will be canceled.

This, of course, is a result of Canelo twice testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol in random urine tests on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. He has categorically denied any wrongdoing, claiming it was a result of consuming tainted meat in Mexico, but GGG isn’t buying that.

Does this officially kill boxing? Well, it sure furthers the narrative it is dying.

It is hard to imagine a worse look for a sport when its biggest, most lucrative fight (unless Mayweather returns) will be cancelled due to its biggest star failing multiple drug tests. And the best case scenario is he did so by eating tainted meat.

If any sport is not equipped to handle a disaster like this, it is boxing.

Do not forget, the whole reason this rematch is so anticipated is that the sport embarrassingly, ineptly failed to give the fans an actual winner the first time around.

Not only was the draw shameful for the sport, there was a clear winner in GGG. The fact that one judge ruled it a tie, the other easily for Canelo, wiped away any credibility from boxing judges.

And to fix this all, fans are left with either no fight or it being postponed (one thing boxing fans are sick of is waiting for big fights). Oh, but they may get to see GGG take on a replacement with no name recognition that he will probably lack interest in (again).

One thing boxing cannot be criticized for is consistency. This will follow a pattern of colossally disappointing moments. Think about it, everything that was supposed to be big in the sport is a massive let down. How many times did Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao not happen? Then the fight did happen, unfortunately.

The next big thing was supposed to be Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev, it happened, and the judges messed that one up too. Is there any way to justify Ward winning that fight? As for the rematch, it was worse as the ref decided to absurdly end the fight.

Then there is this debacle with Canelo.

Canelo Alvarez could be punished with a one-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission when he meets with them on April 18.

Now all eyes will be on the potential heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder (please … just happen).

I love boxing, why? Not really sure at times like these.