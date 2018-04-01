Great Videos Show Crowd and Announcer Reactions to Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame Game Winner

Arike Ogunbowale had a phenomenal shot that fell with .1 seconds remaining to give Notre Dame the national championship over Mississippi State. These videos from inside the arena aptly capture the pandemonium:

NOTRE DAME WINS THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/uv5zkr4Bj3 — Taylor Ashbrook (@taylor_ashbrook) April 2, 2018

From my seat pic.twitter.com/7ngRPWabJS — Michelle Smith (@macsmith413) April 2, 2018

And here are the live reactions of ESPN’s Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, and Kara Lawson:

I'm such a fan of the announcer camera. Adam Amin, Kara Lawson, and Rebecca Lobo are national treasures. pic.twitter.com/9CDini9Qjz — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 2, 2018

This was a great moment in sports.