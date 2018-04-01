NCAAB USA Today Sports

Great Videos Show Crowd and Announcer Reactions to Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame Game Winner

Arike Ogunbowale had a phenomenal shot that fell with .1 seconds remaining to give Notre Dame the national championship over Mississippi State. These videos from inside the arena aptly capture the pandemonium:

And here are the live reactions of ESPN’s Adam Amin, Rebecca Lobo, and Kara Lawson:

This was a great moment in sports.

