PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is Single; Canelo Vs. GGG Is Off; Tommy Pham Is Ready To Shine

Jenna is single: Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum announced their separation on Monday.

Canelo vs. GGG II off: Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from his May 5 rematch bout with Gennady Golovkin. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is going after Alvarez for two positives tests for a banned substance.

Pham ready for his closeup: Tommy Pham has a great story. And you should read about it.

i thought giving up millions for a ring was KD's thing https://t.co/dlWD0pZPWj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 3, 2018

Donte DiVincenzo winked his way into America’s hearts Monday night

Kevin Kiermaier insists he’s not actually using Vaseline to keep warm tonight. Kiermaier had joked that he was going to coat his body in Vaseline to stay warm while playing in New York tonight. Apparently some people took him seriously.

More on Donte DiVincenzo’s surprise star turn in Monday night’s national title game

Flaws every MLB team needs to fix heading forward

