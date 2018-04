Conor McGregor was led out of a New York City police station in handcuffs this morning after being charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an incident at UFC 223’s media day.

WBZ-TV provided video of McGregor’s exit from the police station:

JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018

It will be interesting to see what happens next, but this is setting the stage perfectly for a McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov showdown!