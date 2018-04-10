NCAAB USA Today Sports

Tony Bennett Can Stroke It

This, as you may remember, was not Virginia’s year.

But all is not lost in the commonwealth, least of all coach Tony Bennett’s jump shot, which remains wet.

Here he is in a shooting competition with Kyle Guy in which there is no loser.

I’d have liked to see more of this — at least enough of it to see somebody miss. As it is, we have Guy going 5-for-5 and Bennett going 4-for-4.

Virginia went 4-for-22 from the 3-point line in a 20-point loss to No. 16 seed UMBC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

 

