Instagram Model With Tristan Thompson Identified as Lani Blair

Tristan Thompson was caught on video by TMZ making out with two women while his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is imminently expecting a baby. Witnesses saw him bringing one woman back to his hotel on Saturday, and the New York Post has identified that woman as 28-year-old Instagram model Lani Blair (the Post also has what amounts to a play-by-play of their evening).

Blair has over 360K followers on Instagram, but recently made it private. These are some photos of her that have been shared on Twitter:

