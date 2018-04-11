Instagram Model With Tristan Thompson Identified as Lani Blair

Tristan Thompson was caught on video by TMZ making out with two women while his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is imminently expecting a baby. Witnesses saw him bringing one woman back to his hotel on Saturday, and the New York Post has identified that woman as 28-year-old Instagram model Lani Blair (the Post also has what amounts to a play-by-play of their evening).

Blair has over 360K followers on Instagram, but recently made it private. These are some photos of her that have been shared on Twitter:

#TalkTuesday 🗣It appears that #LaniBlair is the mystery women behind the #TristanThompson cheating scandal that broke today. His girlfriend is #khloekardashian &she is days away from delivering in Cleveland. Stay tuned for what should be a interesting #custody battle. #familylaw pic.twitter.com/9ghty1YgOP — askcarterlaw (@askcarterlaw) April 10, 2018

Except to hear very soon from the IG Model that Tristan Thompson-Kardashian was cheating with Lani Blair; I hear she is setting up an interview, but negotiating a fee https://t.co/H9FqGm9uao pic.twitter.com/qbttbU8YTH — Robert Littal (@BSO) April 11, 2018

Can we discuss how bad she is?! Like, is now a good time? Or should we come back when things die down? 🤔🤣 RT @AngryManTV: Tristan Thompson creepin' with Lani Blair!?!? Oh, okay… pic.twitter.com/6cWDA98MIc — Business is BOOMING (@KyrissaD) April 11, 2018

Model Lani Blair Has Us Ready For Those Workout Goals W/ This Pic https://t.co/yjfWqmxOJM pic.twitter.com/j3kHNdt4Bq — SOHH (@sohh) January 24, 2018