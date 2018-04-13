PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Will Ferrell Hospitalized; Kanye West The Author

The Big Lead’s PM Roundup, where we miss the old Kanye …
Mountain tattoo: Mandy Moore got a new tattoo.
Will Ferrell hospitalized: Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a two-car crash in California Thursday night.
New philosophy book: Kanye West is writing a philosophy book.
140 miles where?: Global warming has caused a major shift in climate boundary.
1,343 what?: Bill Belichick had on 1,343 words on the draft process.
Tweet of the Day: Her niece?
