Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Seem Too Thrilled About the Yahoo Story

Earlier today, Yahoo’s Charles Robinson published a story that cited two sources close to Aaron Rodgers as saying that the Packers QB was frustrated and emotional about not having input into the team’s personnel decisions this offseason, namely the decisions to part ways with Jordy Nelson and QB coach Alex Van Pelt.

Rodgers, in his own unique way, has addressed the story:

While Rodgers appears to be denying the crux of the story, it should be noted that he publicly expressed displeasure about the lack of communication over Van Pelt’s dismissal, and on social media it sure seemed like he felt the same way about Nelson’s exit. By the way, it’s quite human for him to feel this way, and he would be justified in a broader belief that the organization has not been tip-top about surrounding him with talent the last few years.

Rodgers also addressed these topics with reporters today, and had pretty reasonable thoughts:

Here’s Rodgers on the decision to move on from Nelson: pic.twitter.com/HBbo8aREzb — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 17, 2018

“They’re paying me to play quarterback.” Rodgers on job descriptions. pic.twitter.com/gVPkFBFMkg — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 17, 2018

“That’s the toughest part, losing guys over the years.” pic.twitter.com/zm6V4vPu26 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 17, 2018

“There’s just nothing to report right now.” Rodgers on contract extension talks. pic.twitter.com/25LjbhFbTJ — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) April 17, 2018

As always, we will have to wait and see how contract negotiations play out in order to get a true sense of whether all of this rhetoric both public and behind the scenes is real or perceived.