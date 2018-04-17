PM Roundup: Alycia Debnam-Carey; NFL's Best Undrafted Players; Giants Hold Key To 2018 Draft

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would never throw shade at Kawhi Leonard in a press conference.
FTWD is back: Alycia Debnam-Carey and “Fear The Walking Dead” returned on Sunday night. I’m way behind on the show but, I mean, it was decent. The 24-year-old Aussie actress is definitely a highlight.
NFL’s best undrafted players: A look at the best undrafted players in each NFL franchise’s history.
Giants hold key to draft: What will the Giants do with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft?
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Was Gregg Popovich Throwing Shade At Kawhi Leonard With Praise For LaMarcus Aldridge?
2018 NFL Mock: 10 Days to the Draft
Candace Parker Will Pay $400,000 to Shelden Williams in Alimony Settlement
Aaron Rodgers ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Emotional’ Over Lack of Input in Packers Personnel
Around the Sports Internet:
An Australian man has been jailed after nearly stabbing another man to death on a golf course
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have traveled to Zambia for a good cause
Calvin Ridley isn’t getting any buzz in the lead up to the draft
Stephen Curry had the NBA’s best-selling jersey for the third year in a row
Song of the Day:
