Oh Good, Tom Brady is Going to Play More Football

The last five days have been a challenge. Uncertainty over Tom Brady’s future hung heavy in the New England air after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the future Hall of Famer was either going to play football or retire. One shudders to think how dire the situation would have been had a single source provided any evidence Brady was going to call it quits or went public with a belief he was leaning toward walking away.

The nightmare is now over as Schefter just posted that Don Yee, Brady’s agent, expects his client to play in 2018 … and beyond.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee said Monday. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid-40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

So there you have it. Unless his agent is out of the loop — and that’d be weird — good ole Tommy Touchdown will be out there winning the AFC East yet again. Brady’s continued desire to play well into the next decade, however, means that this type of speculation will be an annual offseason rite. If you’re sick of it already, then buddy, brace yourself.

We all live in aging start quarterback purgatory. Refer back to the Brett Favre and Peyton Manning part of your manuals for guidance. Brady will be either coming back for more or retiring for the next several years and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.