Chris Russo: Chris Carlin Sent Mike Francesa and Me Crass Text Messages [AUDIO]

A corner of the sports media world has been obsessed with the story that Mike Francesa is returning to do afternoon drive at WFAN. At this point in the day you’ve either consumed every morsel of it or you’re really sick of everyone talking about it and just want to hear about the NBA playoffs and NFL Draft.

Anyways, Chris Russo devoted the second segment of his SiriusXM show (yes, he made everyone wait for it) today and had some pretty interesting thoughts:

Russo said he learned some lessons about when he knows it’s time to go he should bow out quickly instead of with a prolonged retirement. He also crushed WFAN management for doing a three-person afternoon drive show in New York in which Bart Scott knows nothing about baseball.

Finally, Russo revealed that Chris Carlin was not happy when he and Francesa made a joke on MLB Network’s High Heat about how pretty soon nobody would be left at WFAN. In fact, Russo said, Carlin sent the two of them a text message that said, “Blank my you know what.”

“You’re 45 years of age, let it roll off your back,” Russo said of Carlin. “That’s completely out of line. I don’t care. It didn’t bother me … Mike didn’t feel that way.”

This is obviously different from the public high road Carlin and his co-hosts took to open their show this afternoon.