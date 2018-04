Baker Mayfield may have hung up on Brett Favre’s agent recently, but that doesn’t mean the Oklahoma star doesn’t love the old gunslinging quarterback. He proved it by tweeted out a quote from Favre and by epically re-creating a classic photo of him.

Check this out:

“There are those people who are in your corner no matter what, you can’t do any wrong, even when you do wrong. And then there are those people that no matter what you do they’re going to dislike you and that’s not going to change.” – Brett Favre #DraftEve #MMO pic.twitter.com/6bCE9SxqI6 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2018

Like Mayfield or not, that is photo undoubtedly awesome.

We’ll see where the Heisman Trophy winner winds up tomorrow night during the 2018 NFL Draft.