Our look at the biggest losers from the 2018 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks always puzzle people with their drafts and this year was no different. While I liked the move to trade down from 18 and add picks, I truly didn’t (and still don’t) get the Rashaad Penny pick at 27. And this is coming from someone who loves Penny. There was a ton more value on the board at that point and players who fit far more pressing needs — particularly along the offensive line.

Protecting Russell Wilson has to be priority No. 1 in Seattle, and the Seahawks took one offensive lineman in fifth-rounder Jamarco Jones. Jones has experience but the fact that they waited that long is truly puzzling.

I liked some of the picks though. Third-round defensive end Rasheem Green should be a starter soon and has a ton of upside, getting Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round is an awesome story (and a steal) and punter Michael Dickson was by far the best in this draft.

That said, the lack of attention paid to the offensive line and the secondary was a huge miss for Seattle. Particularly because help was available when they were on the clock and they chose to focus elsewhere.

New Orleans Saints

I loved the New Orleans Saints draft in 2017 so it’s crazy that they failed so mightily this year. UTSA edge rusher Marcus Davenport at 14 was already a stretch, when you factor in that they gave up next year’s first-round pick to move up and get him it’s just plain crazy. Davenport has ridiculous size and talent, but he’s raw. He’s got a super-high ceiling, but it may take him a while to get there.

The Saints badly need a tight end and didn’t get one and still haven’t addressed the future after Drew Brees, who’s 39 and will turn 40 in January.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith was a reach for me in the third round, but could work out, while fourth-rounder Rick Leonard is a tall tackle that needs to get stronger. I just wasn’t in love with anything the Saints did this year, and while I like Davenport, he wasn’t worth giving up next year’s first-rounder to move up.

Derrius Guice

There are tons of rumors about how and why Derrius Guice dropped all the way to the 59th pick in the draft, but we may never know the real reason. A guy who most believed was a fringe first-rounder, wound up being the seventh running back off the board. Washington got a steal here though, and Guice should be able to come in and start right away.