Kawhi Leonard Could End Up With Lakers, 76ers, Knicks, or Clippers; Gregg Popovich Retiring?

According to Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright of ESPN, the fractured relationship between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs may actually be a result of Leonard’s “group.” And it now appears their motives are to get Leonard out of San Antonio and to either the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks or 76ers.

His “group,” as Gregg Popovich calls them, is a reference to his agent Mitch Frankel and his uncle Dennis Robertson. It appears that the Spurs believe these two have devious plans for the former MVP candidate:

“Multiple league sources also told ESPN that the Spurs have grown worried that Leonard’s group has an ulterior motive to fray the relationship and get Leonard traded to a larger market such as Los Angeles (Leonard’s hometown) or New York or Philadelphia (Robertson lives in New Jersey). One source close to Buford said the longtime executive admitted to him that he’s constantly losing sleep over how and why the relationship with Leonard has disintegrated.”

Over a month ago, Nate Robinson said he heard Leonard was done with the Spurs and wanted to be playing in Los Angeles.

Popovich has considering retiring over the past few seasons but has made a promise to continue coaching to Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge if they remained in San Antonio. There was belief that Popovich’s and Leonard’s relationship was severely damaged but it turns out they have actually been staying in contact throughout the season exchanging text messages.

This saga feels far from over, but it would not be a surprise to see it all end with Kawhi Leonard in another uniform sooner rather than later.