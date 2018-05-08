PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; Five Top Nike Execs Out Amid Harassment Probe; Hornets Set To Hire James Borrego

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which had its Met Ball invite get lost in the mail for the fifth year in a row.
Jana opens up about fragile marriage: Jana Kramer opened up about her husband cheating on her with multiple women. She’s still with him though. So there’s that I guess.
Tonight was so much fun. I’ve felt blah lately and tonight I felt pretty. I felt confident. It was a nice feeling and I wish I felt that way no matter if I have makeup on or a fancy number. But it sure is nice for this Momma to feel back in it and play dress up. But let’s try to love ourselves better even when sometimes we don’t like what we see. I had the pleasure of presenting tonight at the @iheartcountry festival and also promote my new @iheartradio podcast “Whine down w/ Jana Kramer” which premieres on all formats next Monday! May 7th! I hope y’all tune in and love it. Makeup: @emmawillismakeup. Dress: @lavishalice
Five Nike execs out: An inquiry into workplace harassment at Nike has led to the departure of five more of the company’s top executives.
Hornets to hire Spurs assistant: The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly on the verge of hiring top San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as their new head coach.
Johnny Manziel Hospitalized, Agent Blames Change in Prescription Medication
Former ESPN President John Skipper Has a New Job
The Raptors Would Be Crazy To Fire Dwane Casey
The Idea of Russell Westbrook Being Traded by Oklahoma City is Gaining Momentum
Ben Roethlisberger and the other franchise quarterbacks who need to stop whining
Kurt Warner was considering an NFL comeback…for this season
Mookie Betts and Meghan Markle are actually distantly related
Rodney Hood refused to play in the fourth quarter of the Cavs’ Game 4 blowout of the Raptors
