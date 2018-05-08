PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; Five Top Nike Execs Out Amid Harassment Probe; Hornets Set To Hire James Borrego

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which had its Met Ball invite get lost in the mail for the fifth year in a row.

Jana opens up about fragile marriage: Jana Kramer opened up about her husband cheating on her with multiple women. She’s still with him though. So there’s that I guess.

Five Nike execs out: An inquiry into workplace harassment at Nike has led to the departure of five more of the company’s top executives.

Hornets to hire Spurs assistant: The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly on the verge of hiring top San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as their new head coach.

Tweet of the Day:

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Johnny Manziel Hospitalized, Agent Blames Change in Prescription Medication

Former ESPN President John Skipper Has a New Job

The Raptors Would Be Crazy To Fire Dwane Casey

The Idea of Russell Westbrook Being Traded by Oklahoma City is Gaining Momentum

Around the Sports Internet:

Ben Roethlisberger and the other franchise quarterbacks who need to stop whining

Kurt Warner was considering an NFL comeback…for this season

Mookie Betts and Meghan Markle are actually distantly related

Rodney Hood refused to play in the fourth quarter of the Cavs’ Game 4 blowout of the Raptors

