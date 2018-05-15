Robinson Cano Will Be Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's Drug Policy

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano will be suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug agreement, according to multiple reports. Cano, who was hit by a pitch and broke his hand, is hitting .287 with four home runs in 39 games this season. The injury was expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break.

An official announcement is expected later today and it is a stunner. Cano is already presumed to be a lock for the Hall of Fame. This suspension will likely make it less of a clear-cut case.

Also, this 2012 story reads like something from the Bizarro World, especially considering the earlier Alex Rodriguez news.