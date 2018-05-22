Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Arrested For Felony Assault After Surrendering

TMZ is reporting that former NBA player Glen Davis has been arrested for felony assault with intent to cause a great bodily injury.

After almost hitting a man with his car, Davis slammed him on to concrete after the victim confronted the former Boston Celtics forward. The victim was hospitalized for facial fractures, a broken tooth, and broken ribs.

According to the report, Big Baby surrendered on Friday, was booked and released on $50,000 bail.

It has been a troubling year for Davis. In March he was arrested with 126 grams of Marijuana and $92k in cash.