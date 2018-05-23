PM Roundup: Alexis Ren; Angel Hernandez Is A Terrible Umpire; Kyle Korver Playing With A Heavy Heart

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was also approved for a White House security clearance on Wednesday. Weird.
Alexis gets active: Alexis Ren has her own line of activewear now.
Angel is awful: Angel Hernandez once again showed why he’s a terrible major league umpire.
Korver dealing with loss: Kyle Korver has played during these playoffs with a heavy heart. His brother Kirk tragically passed away in March.
The UFC Needs New Stars Soon or Its Brand Will Languish, Even With ESPN Muscles
Kobe Bryant Speaks Out About Kanye West’s Slavery Comments
Draymond Green’s Bricked Dunk Was A Thing Of Beauty
Top Memorial Day Weekend Blockbuster Movies of All-Time
Germany and Brazil have been listed as the favorites for the 2018 World Cup
Earnie Stewart is set to be named the first general manager in the history of U.S. Soccer
The NBA’s All-Defensive Team has been announced
The Clippers have agreed to a contract extension with Doc Rivers
