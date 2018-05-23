VIDEO: Body Cam Footage of Milwaukee Bucks Sterling Brown Released

The police body cam video that shows Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown being tased has been released:

There is no doubt that Brown clearly committed a parking violation. It also looks like the officer(s) could have just served him a ticket and everyone could have been on their way. As we all know now, that’s not how it went down.

Brown does not face any criminal charges stemming from the incident, but city officials, including the Mayor, are concerned about the reaction that will stem from this incident. The Milwaukee Police Department announced it has disciplined the officers.

Earlier today, Brown posted the following:

“Black men shouldn’t have to have their guard up and instantly be on the defensive when seeing a police officer, but it’s our reality and a real problem. There must be mutual respect and both sides have to figure out how to accomplish this.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel‘s Gina Barton and Ashley Luthern, Brown plans to file a civil lawsuit against the officers who were disciplined.