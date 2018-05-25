PM Roundup: Shailene Woodley; Liverpool's Improbable Season; Red Sox DFA Hanley Ramirez

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, whose hamstring is just fine, why do you ask?

Shailene steps out with boyfriend: Shailene Woodley and her rugby player boyfriend made their first red carpet appearance Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s remarkable season: Liverpool’s run to the Champions League Final has been absolutely insane. The team’s turnaround has been nothing short of stunning.

Bye Bye Hanley: The Boston Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment on Friday as they welcomed Dustin Pedroia back from the disabled list. Ramirez is in the final season of a four-year, $88 million contract.

Tweet of the Day:

Just put a 🙂 in a work email and hit send and now I'm panicking — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 25, 2018

