Daryl Morey and Mark Cuban Have Fun With the Bryan Colangelo Burner Story

We’ve had an evening to digest the absolutely bananas story from The Ringer that Sixers president Bryan Colangelo allegedly used burner Twitter accounts to, amongst other things, reveal injury news, rip his predecessor Sam Hinkie, and bash his best player Joel Embiid. Very fascinating stuff, and because there are no REAL stakes it’s the perfect thing for NBA Twitter to joke about relentlessly until the Finals begin on Thursday.
Two such jokers are Mavs owner Mark Cuban and Rockets GM Daryl Morey:
And this was, of course, the perfect opportunity for a Cyber Dust, the texting app in which messages disappeared that Cuban was pushing hard a couple years ago:
The NBA may never catch the NFL in terms of game viewership, but the outside the lines social conversation is absolutely out of this world.
