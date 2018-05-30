Daryl Morey and Mark Cuban Have Fun With the Bryan Colangelo Burner Story

We’ve had an evening to digest the absolutely bananas story from The Ringer that Sixers president Bryan Colangelo allegedly used burner Twitter accounts to, amongst other things, reveal injury news, rip his predecessor Sam Hinkie, and bash his best player Joel Embiid. Very fascinating stuff, and because there are no REAL stakes it’s the perfect thing for NBA Twitter to joke about relentlessly until the Finals begin on Thursday.

Two such jokers are Mavs owner Mark Cuban and Rockets GM Daryl Morey:

We would like to confirm that we are not a @dmorey burner account. — The Dream Shake (@DreamShakeSBN) May 30, 2018

You need two blue checks to confirm you are not a burner https://t.co/eZPp2KZ3hg — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

Actually , that was back in the day. As of the new TPA (Twitter Posting Agreement ) every NBA exec gets assigned 7 burner accounts. Let me know if I can help you get a 🔥for your accounts. BTW, loved your burner account names. @moreymeister is my fave. #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/SRn6vH6PBd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018

And this was, of course, the perfect opportunity for a Cyber Dust, the texting app in which messages disappeared that Cuban was pushing hard a couple years ago:

So there are still two more burner accounts? Can Cyber Dust help? https://t.co/7LTrnF9uA0 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 30, 2018

Dude. I know you have been busy, but we all get our TPS reports weekly. This one had the cover letter that clearly stated “Burner Accounts”. So yes, you have 2 left. And @DustMessaging is for DMs of course. HMU there w any ? #FeelTheBurn https://t.co/eFV1vyjB9Y — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 30, 2018

The NBA may never catch the NFL in terms of game viewership, but the outside the lines social conversation is absolutely out of this world.