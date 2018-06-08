Vegas Is Expecting a Big Game Out of LeBron James Tonight

Oddsmakers are predicting an epic game from LeBron James tonight, as his Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has set the over/under for James’s point total at 36.5 points. 38 points is the highest individual total ever, which was also set for, you guessed it, LeBron.

It’s an absurd number, but LeBron has always stepped up when it matters most:

LeBron James faces elimination for the 4th time this postseason tonight (9 ET on ABC). He has averaged 42.0 PPG the first 3 games facing elimination. pic.twitter.com/eGphGi57yg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2018

The King also needs 35 points in Game 4 to pass Michael Jordan for the most points in a single postseason.

Oddsmakers know the public is going to think LeBron is going to try his hardest not to get swept tonight, thus the high total.

Las Vegas is also going to need the Cavaliers and the under tonight, especially with the public hammering the Warriors and the over. Both bets are getting over 70 percent of the ticket count.

Don’t forget the only game that the Cavs did win last year was Game 4. It was a similar situation with the Cavs down 3-0 and the line was eerily similar at Warriors -4.5. Cleveland proceeded to blowout Golden State in that game.

It should be a fun game, so buckle up! In the meantime, get your bets in!